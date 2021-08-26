



KUBINKA: Some Arab and Southeast Asian countries have filed requests for BrahMos missile systems, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told a briefing on Wednesday.





"Currently, BrahMos missile systems are being actively promoted to third countries and are generating interest among foreign customers. Some countries, in particular, countries of the Arab East and Southeast Asia have already sent their requests for taking delivery of these systems," Russia’s military cooperation chief said.





BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile produced by the BrahMos Aerospace Russian-Indian Joint Venture. The BrahMos missile has been developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building and India’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).





The missile derives its name from two rivers: the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva in Russia. The missile’s first test-launch took place on June 12, 2001 from a coastal launcher. The BrahMos missile’s different versions are operational in all three branches of India’s Armed Forces: the Air Force, the Navy and the Army.







