



New Delhi: The Armed Forces and different organisations of the Ministry of Defence will be conducting various events across the country to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, being celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will formally launch various major events virtually from New Delhi on Friday.





Following are the events to be launched in the run-up to Independence Day 2021:





Unfurling of National Flag at 75 Passes/Places: To commemorate 75 years of Independence, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will unfurl the National Flag at 75 important passes and places in the country, displaying their resolve in developing border infrastructure. 75 teams of BRO will depart on August 13, 2021, to these remote passes. The most prominent among them is ‘Umlingla Pass’, which is the highest motorable road in the world at 19,300 feet, in Eastern Ladakh. The national tri-colour will also be unfurled at prominent infrastructure landmarks like Atal Tunnel, Rohtang and Dhola Sadiya Bridge in the Northeast, besides in friendly foreign countries.





Unfurling of National Flag in Islands: Indian Coast Guard will be unfurling the National Flag at 100 islands Pan-India on August 15, 2021, as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The proceedings will start on August 13, 2021.





Freedom Run: Indian Navy personnel and their families will participate in the freedom run at Naval Officers Mess in Varuna, New Delhi. The Defence Minister will virtually flag off the freedom run, which is part of the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 being launched across the country on August 13, 2021, to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.





Army Expedition: To instil a sense of pride and confidence among citizens that the Indian Army is committed to protecting the country in all types of terrain and climate, the teams of the Army will scale 75 mountain passes to mark this momentous occasion. The passes include Saserla Pass in Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil, Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla, Sikkim and Point 4493, Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. The Raksha Mantri will flag off the event on August 13, 2021.







