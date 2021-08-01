Widespread protest in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) broke out on 27th July after the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League (PML) won the election by rigging





In a massive embarrassment for Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, citizens of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) raised slogans demanding 'Azadi' from the Pakistan government after the results of the recently-held polls in the region were announced. In the video shared by PML-N's Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PoK citizens can be heard sloganeering against the newly-elected PTI government in the region demanding 'Azadi' from them.





"Today, on the first day of the PTI's fake victory, for the first time in Azad Kashmir, the slogan of "Independent Kashmir" was raised. When you rob people's votes, oppress them, such incidents arise," said Maryam Nawaz on her Twitter handle.





PoK, Opposition Dub Elections 'Rigged'





Protests erupted onto the streets of PoK as thousands marched against the Pakistan Army on Monday accusing them of election manipulation. The protests come after Imran Khan's PTI won the elections bagging 25 out of the 45 seats that went to the polls. After the results were announced, a large number of citizens from PoK gathered to protest against the Pakistan Army accusing them of interfering in the election process and rigging the results in favour of PTI.





Apart from the citizens of PoK, the election verdict in favour of Imran Khan has also been rejected by the Opposition. Several parties such as Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have claimed that the process was 'rigged' and PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has called the election 'a farce.' The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has won 11 seats, the incumbent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) 6 seats, and two regional parties, 1 seat each in the polls.





Imran Khan's 'Plebiscite' Promise Backfires?





This comes even as Imran Khan made tall promises to the people ahead of the PoK polls and vowed to hold an UN-sponsored plebiscite and allow PoK to join Pakistan or remain an independent nation if they wished. His statement was slammed by several opposition parties including the leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif who said that his remarks were 'damaging' for the Kashmir cause.





"We will hold another referendum whereby Kashmiri people will be asked to decide whether they want to live with Pakistan or as an independent nation. Remember, the decision has to be made by the Kashmiris themselves. The day is not far when you will decide about your future status of your own free accord,” Imran Khan said.







