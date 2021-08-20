



Will issue updates for defence equipment exporters in coming days: US State Dept. Taliban seized billions in US weaponry during collapse of Ghani government in Kabul. The US has increased its global share of arms exports to 37 per cent during the last five years





The Biden administration has suspended all arms sales to Afghanistan. A decision in this regard was taken three days after the Taliban took control of the country.





In a notice to defence contractors, the US State Department's Political/Military Affairs Bureau said pending or undelivered arms transfers to Afghanistan have been put under review for the time being.





"In light of rapidly evolving circumstances in Afghanistan, the Directorate of Defence Sales Controls is reviewing all pending and issued export licenses and other approvals to determine their suitability in furthering world peace, national security and the foreign policy of the United States," the notice said.





The notice went on to add that the US State Department will issue updates for defence equipment exporters in the coming days.





Multiple reports have confirmed that the Taliban managed to seize billions in US weaponry during the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani administration. This equipment includes Black Hawk helicopters, A-29 Super Tucano attack aircraft and mine-resistant Humvees in addition to US-made M4 carbines and M16 rifles.





Data suggests that the US sold arms worth UDS 227 million to Afghanistan till 2020.





The US has increased its global share of arms exports to 37 per cent during the last five years, according to data compiled by Sweden-based Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The same data also revealed that increased exports by the US, France and Germany were offset by a decline in Russia and China's arms exports.





Interestingly, nearly 47 per cent of US arms exports went to the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia alone accounting for 24 per cent.







