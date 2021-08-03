



GUWAHATI: The Indian Army has busted a major conspiracy by the Chinese government. The Chinese government has developed new skills to fight India face-to-face. China, which was badly beaten by India in Galwan last year, is now avoiding direct confrontation.





It has now decided to arm Tibetans and poor families of Arunachal Pradesh in the border areas to fight their battle with India. According to a report by the Indian Army’s intelligence agency, Indian youth from Arunachal Pradesh in the Indo-China border areas are planned to be recruited in the People’s Liberation Army of China at the cost of sacks. According to reports, China has planned to prepare the youth to fight against the Indian Army by showing hope of money to the poor families of Arunachal Pradesh. Moreover, some youths from the border areas of Arunachal have been engaged in espionage against the Indian Army. According to sources, China is trying to make Arunachal Pradesh a part of China by recruiting youth from poor families into the China People’s Liberation Army. So that the youth of India’s own country can stand with China in protest against the Indian Army.





According to sources, the Indian Army is currently monitoring all the youth suffering from Indian poverty in Arunachal Pradesh in the China border areas. So that the Chinese Intelligence Army (Indo-China) does not meet the gullible people of the Arunachal border and take them with China. However, the Indian Army has informed about it in India. (a) The Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs have been given. China, on the other hand, has issued orders to all families living in Tibet to compulsorily send one person from every household to the People’s Liberation Army.





After imparting military training to these Tibetans, they will be deployed at the Tibet border in front of Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh. According to the report, Tibetans will undergo loyalty tests at several levels before joining the army. Under this, Tibetans will have to learn The Mandarin language of China. They have to consider Tibet as a part of China altogether. At the same time, the Chinese Communist Party must believe supremely above all its beliefs. According to sources, China has decided to include Tibetans for several reasons. The first of these is the extremely cold and harsh weather in the Himalayas. Which the Soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army are not able to withstand. While Tibetans, being residents of the same area, are used to this season and easily climb anywhere. The second reason is to reduce the growing international pressure on China.





There are also plans to launch a special operation against India by inducting Tibetans into their army. If Tibetan soldiers are killed in the scheme, China will easily be able to tell the world that Tibetans have been martyred to save their homeland, China. Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP Tapir Gaon has said that China has been constructing roads since the 80s. Tapir village said the Chinese have constructed a road from Longju to Maja. The BJP MP said china had occupied the Sumdorong Chu Valley in Tawang during Rajiv Gandhi's rule. “From 80 to so far, the Chinese are slowly trying to capture the area, it is not new,” said Tapir village. Acknowledging the presence of Chinese in the Indian border, the BJP MP said that the Chinese army has set up military bases between Bisa and Maja, which is inside the McMahon border, i.e., in the Indian border.







