

In a statement, Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemned the suicide attack on the Gwadar Eastbay Expressway Project, where at least three people were killed, including two children, and two more were injured. It has demanded Pakistan to properly treat the wounded, conduct a thorough investigation on the attack and severely punish the perpetrators.





Pakistan’s interior ministry said, an explosion targeted a convoy of vehicles carrying Chinese nationals on the Gwadar East Bay Expressway project in Baluchistan on Friday evening. The wounded have been sent to a hospital in Gwadar for treatment.





The convoy comprised of four vehicles carrying Chinese nationals "with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent".





Extending its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemned the act of terrorism and expressed its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan.





The embassy has launched an emergency plan immediately and has demanded Pakistan to properly treat the wounded, conduct a thorough investigation on the attack and severely punish the perpetrators.





It also said, relevant departments at all levels in Pakistan must take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again.





The embassy has also reminded the Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be vigilant, observe safety precautions, reduce unnecessary outings and take effective security protections.







