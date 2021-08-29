



New Delhi: A high level delegation from Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali, an ISRO organization, led by Dr. Surinder Singh, Director and Dr. Manish Kumar Hooda, Head, Technology Development Division visited Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida Campus today.





The objective of the visit was to discuss and exchange ideas for fostering future tie ups on various research collaborations with SCL. The delegation visited various labs of University and interacted with academicians, scientists, and faculty of Amity in the areas of computers, engineering, nanotechnology, applied sciences etc.





Addressing the gathering virtually, Dr. W Selvamurthy, President, Amity Science Technology and Innovation Foundation said Amity promotes mutual collaboration with various institutions in the areas of research and innovation. By joining hands with SCL, there will be opportunities available to Amity students to explore six months dissertation work at SCL, projects funding and to conduct research in the several areas of Nanomaterial, Biosensor, Applied Sciences etc.





Dr. Surinder Singh, Director, Technology Development Division, Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) said “the research being carried out by the scientists of Amity is tremendous and visiting Amity is a wonderful experience. Both Amity and SCL are doing research on common subjects and with mutual cooperation, I am hopeful that work will be done faster with better results”. Dr Singh also invited undergraduate and postgraduate students of Amity to come to SCL for internship and remarked that having practical knowledge in research adds to one’s experiences and students should take benefit of the same.





Scientist and Acamedians discussed several projects and researchers such as nanomaterial gas sensor, ultra-pure water production or purification using nanomaterial, development of biosensor chip or lab on chip, 2D material application in optoelectronic application, MEMS, NEMSS based sensor, GaN based CCD and RI sensor where mutual collaborations can be explored.





Dr. Rajeev Sharma, Director General, Amity Foundation for Science, Technology & Innovation Alliances; Prof. OP Sinha, Acting Head, Amity Institute of Nanotechnology; Prof MS Prasad, Amity Institute of Space Science and Technology; Prof. Sunita Rattan, Director, Amity Institute of Applied Sciences along with other senior officials of Amity were present during the occasion.







