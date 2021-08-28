



NEW DELHI: “We have evacuated over 550 people in 6 separate flights, either from Kabul or Dushanbe. Of these, over 260 were Indians," the ministry of external affairs said.





The exact number of Indians still in Afghanistan is unknown, according to the ministry of external affairs on Friday. However, it stated that it had evacuated the majority of those who wished to return.





"The figures are constantly changing. In our opinion, the vast majority of Indians who wish to return have been evacuated. More are likely to be present in Afghanistan. I don't have an exact figure for you "Arindam Bagchi, the ministry's spokesperson stated.





"We were able to bring out some Afghan nationals as well as nationals from other countries. Of these, many of them were Sikhs and Hindus. Primarily, our focus will be on Indian nationals, but we'll also stand by Afghans who stood by us," Bagchi said.





Bagchi stated that India had evacuated over 550 people in six separate flights, all of which originated in Kabul or Dushanbe.





"Over 260 of them were Indians. The Indian government also assisted in the evacuation of Indian nationals through other agencies. We communicated with a number of countries, including the United States and Tajikistan."





According to him, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced six-month emergency e-visas for Afghan refugees who want to come to India.





This briefing comes a day after Union External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stated on Thursday that India's priority is evacuation and that the government is doing everything possible to evacuate people from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.







