The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an advanced chaff technology to safeguard Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets against hostile radar threats.





This come a few months after the DRDO developed a similar technology for naval ships to protect them from missile attacks.





The technology was developed in three variants. The Indian Navy conducted trials of all three variants in the Arabian Sea on Indian Naval Ship and found the performance satisfactory.





Where Has The Technology Been Developed?



The advanced chaff technology has been developed by DRDO's defence laboratory situated in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.





It was developed in collaboration with high energy materials research laboratory in Pune to meet qualitative requirements of the IAF. The Air Force has started the process of induction of this technology after completion of successful user trials, according to DRDO.





What Is The Advanced Chaff Technology?



It is an electronic countermeasure technology used by militaries worldwide to protect their assets, like naval vessels and aircraft. It protects the assets from radar and radio frequency.





The chaff cartridge developed by DRDO

In case of naval ships, chaff rockets are deployed in the air, which act as multiple targets for missile guidance system.





The importance of this development lies in the fact that very less quantity of chaff material deployed in the air acts as decoy to deflect enemy’s missiles for safety of the ships, the defence ministry said in a release.





Difference Between Chaff And Flares





Both are used to as defensive countermeasure to confuse the radar from detecting a vessel, or deflect the missiles from the target. But there is a major difference between the two. While flares, when fired, generate a strong infrared source to attract heat-seeking missiles, chaff is used to misguide radar-tracking weapons.





Chaff is composed of many small aluminium or zinc coated fibres. It will be stored on-board the aircraft as cartridges.





What Were The Three Variants of Chaff Technology Developed By DRDO To Indian Navy?



Defence Laboratory Jodhpur indigenously developed three variants of the critical technology, namely Short Range Chaff Rocket (SRCR), Medium Range Chaff Rocket (MRCR) and Long Range Chaff Rocket (LRCR) to meet the navy's qualitative requirements, according to the defence ministry.





The successful development of Advanced Chaff Technology by DLJ is another step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, the ministry further said in a release.





