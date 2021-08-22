

Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai announced his support for the Taliban in the presence of its leader Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani and religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir



In a major embarrassment for Afghanistan‘s exiled President Ashraf Ghani, who is facing tremendous flak for ‘deserting’ his people and country amid a violent blitzkrieg by the Taliban, his brother Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai allegedly pledged allegiance to the insurgents, local Afghan media reported.





According to reports, Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai, chief of the Grand Council of Kuchis, announced his support for the group in the presence of Taliban leader Khalil-ur-Rehman and religious scholar Mufti Mahmood Zakir. Pictures of the meeting have since gone viral.





The exiled president who fled Afghanistan amid Taliban takeover is now settled in UAE along with his family.







