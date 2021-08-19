French soldiers stand guard near a military plane in Kabul, on August 17





A French military aircraft carrying special forces troops landed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai airport Tuesday, according to the French Embassy in Kabul.





The embassy said the Airbus A400M military transport then took off on an evacuation flight carrying French nationals.





"France is implementing the necessary means to ensure the protection of our compatriots. It will continue to stand with the Afghan people," the embassy said in a tweet Tuesday.





