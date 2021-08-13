



After three terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley last week, including one in Srinagar city where ten people were injured. Since then, all security agencies in the entire valley including Srinagar have been put on high alert





New Delhi: A minor boy was killed and four others were injured in a grenade attack on the house of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday (August 12) night, officials said. The grenade was thrown by suspected terrorists on the house in Khandli area and it exploded on the rooftop, they said.





At least five people were injured in the attack and were immediately rushed to a hospital for medical treatment. However, one of the injured, a minor boy, succumbed to his injuries, said sources. Meanwhile, top police officials have rushed to the spot.





Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed the incident.





The security forces have sealed the area and a search operation has been launched.







