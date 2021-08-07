



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) laid down keel for the Indian Navy’s first anti-submarine warfare (ASW) shallow water craft.





“GRSE Lays Twin Keels of 3rd Survey Vessel (Large) & 1st Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft Today,” the company tweeted Friday.









GRSE has delivered three P-28 class ASW corvettes (NS Kamorta, INS Kadmat and INS Kiltan) to the Indian Navy. The warships have around 90% indigenous content and tonnage of 3250 tonnes.





The Indian Navy commissioned IN LCU L-58, the 8th and the last ship under Project LCU Mark IV, on Thursday. Ships built under this project are biggest & fastest Landing Craft Utility vessels worldwide in its..





Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) has laid the keel of the Yard 3024, a ship of the Advanced Stealth Frigate Project, P 17A. “Another milestone achieved at GRSE





India's Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) has delivered SCGS Zoroaster Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) to the Coast Guard of Seychelles.







