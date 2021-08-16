



To mark 75 years of Independence, we bring you the list of India’s ‘firsts’ post independence and the British era.





In its 75 years of independence, India has several achievements to its credit. Independence brought dreams of not just individual, but also economic, social and political freedom to the nation.





To mark 75 years of Independence, we will profile milestones across the years, and domains such as politics, business, entertainment and sport.





First Movie Nominated For Oscars: One of the most expensive Bollywood productions of its time, ‘Mother India’ starring Nargis, Sunil Dutt and Rajendra Kumar, was the first Indian film to be nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars.





First Asian Games: Did you know that the first-ever Asian Games were held in India? New Delhi became the first city to host the Games in the year 1951. The Games also were called names like First Asiad and 1951 Asiad.





White Revolution: Amul set off the ‘White Revolution’ in India, empowering the nation as the top world milk production nation. Launched on January 13, 1970, it was the world's largest dairy development program and a landmark project of India's National Dairy Development Board.





First Cricket World Cup: It was in 1983, a day that changed the face of Indian cricket. Up against Clive Lloyd’s mighty West Indies side that had won the last two editions and with just 183 runs to defend, India did the impossible by holding their nerve and delivering a stunning performance. India lifted the first cricket world cup and scripted one of the greatest underdog triumphs in the history of sport.





Sends First Man Into Space in 1984: Former Indian military pilot and cosmonaut, Rakesh Sharma, became the first Indian to conquer space and spent eight days in the Salyut 7 space station in April 1984. His feat made India the 14th nation to send a man to outer space.





First Indigenous Nuclear Submarine Launch: INS Arihant, India’s first indigenously developed nuclear submarine was launched on July 26, 2009 by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to mark 10 years since the end of the Kargil War. It took the Ship Building Centre (SBC) almost 11 years to construct the nation’s first indigenous nuclear-powered submarine.





India Hosts World Cup: India hosted the 1987 Cricket World Cup - the first such tournament to be held outside England. Australia emerged champions for the first time.





India Launches Own GPS System: In 2013, India launched its first own navigation system – NavIC. The regional geo-positioning system was designed by ISRO to provide accurate positioning in India and around the Indian mainland. It is said to be more accurate than GPS.





First Gold Medal In Olympics: Not many know and think Abhinav Bindra was the first to the Gold medal home Olympics. But it was Soorma of the Indian field Hockey team who clinched the first gold medal of Independent India at the London Summer Olympics.





First Asian Nation To Reach Mars Orbit: India joined the elite global space club as it became the first Asian country to put a satellite in Red Planet Mars’s orbit on September 24, 2014.







