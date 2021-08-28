



New Delhi: Commenting on Kashmir for the first time, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said that India and Pakistan should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues because both are neighbours, and their interests are linked to each other.





Mujahid made the remarks during a wide-ranging interview with Pakistani TV channel ARY News.





On Jammu and Kashmir, Zabihullah said New Delhi needs to have a "positive attitude towards the disputed territory", ARY News reported.





Mujahid said the Taliban desires good ties with all nations, including India that is an important part of the region, about ties with countries, particularly India.





"Our desire is that India devise its policy as per the interests of Afghan people," he added ARY News reported.





He stated in clear terms that the Taliban won't allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.





Mujahid on Wednesday said that the group, which now rules Afghanistan, considers Pakistan as their second home and won't allow any activity on Afghan soil which goes against Pakistan's interests.





Speaking to Pakistan-based ARY News, "Afghanistan shares its borders with Pakistan. We are traditionally aligned when it comes to religion, the people of both the countries mingle with each other. So we are looking forward to further deepening of ties with Pakistan."

Pakistan had no role to play in the Taliban's bid to capture Afghanistan, adding that it has never "interfered" in their affairs.





Pakistan had no role to play in the Taliban's bid to capture Afghanistan, adding that it has never "interfered" in their affairs.





Mujahid was also quoted saying, Afghanistan wants to maintain good ties with all countries, including India. "We hope that India devises its policy keeping the interests of Afghans in mind," he said.







