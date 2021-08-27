



All along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, there are multiple disputed points





In a step towards resolving the ongoing conflict in eastern Ladakh, India and China will soon hold the 13th round of military commander-level talks. The latest discussions will address the Hot Springs friction point.





India and China have already held 12 rounds of corps commander-level talks since May last year after the Chinese aggression started in eastern Ladakh, creating multiple new friction points, including at Pangong lake, Galwan valley, Hot Springs and Gogra heights.





An invite is being sent to the Chinese for the fresh military commander-level talks to address the dispute in the Hot Springs area. This would be the last of the new friction points to be resolved that emerged post-May 2020.





All along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, there are multiple disputed points, including the four new friction points and some legacy ones like the Depsang Plains.





India and China have been engaged in multiple rounds of talks. China wanted separate negotiations on new and legacy disputed areas, but India has been talking about them jointly, sources said.





India and China agreed to disengage their troops from the Gogra Heights area of eastern Ladakh earlier this month.





The last disengagement agreement between the two sides took place nearly six months ago when India and China agreed to disengage troops in the Pangong Lake area.





After the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh last year, the China Study Group including NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General MM Naravane has been actively involved in resolving the matter under guidance from the top military leadership.







