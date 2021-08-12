



Hanoi (VNA) – The Indian Government has provided 5 million USD in non-refundable aid to help the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence build an information technology (IT) system.





The IT system is set up at the military software park under the centre of IT and foreign languages at the Telecommunications University.





On behalf of leaders of the Ministry of National Defence, Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien received the aid at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 11.





Chien said the assistance is of significance as it contributes to raising the centre’s capacity and facilitating high-quality human resources development in Vietnam at large, notably in IT and foreign languages.





The Deputy Minister expressed his belief that the successful implementation of the project will help to enhance bilateral defence and political ties between the two countries in the time ahead.





Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma said despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries have worked to strengthen and expand their defence cooperation, and implemented aid and credit packages the India Government has granted to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.





Vietnam and India have maintained cooperation mechanisms and exchanges in such spheres as training, defence industry and UN peacekeeping operations, and provided mutual support in the pandemic combat, the ambassador said.





He described the IT project as a symbol for cooperation between the two countries in high-tech, and a foundation to expand their collaboration in IT and digitalisation in the future.







