

India holds the presidency of the UNSC for a brief one-month period. Monday’s debate saw the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

India has begun its presidential term at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on a positive note. Unlike the big powers in the UNSC— the US, Russia and China— which were preoccupied with trading accusations against each other during the virtual open debate on maritime security on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, as he chaired the meeting, focused on putting forward a “framework of mutual understanding and cooperation” that called on the international community to adopt a five-point approach to global cooperation in maritime security affairs — peaceful settlement of maritime disputes in accordance with international laws, removal of barriers to legitimate maritime trade, joint efforts in tackling maritime threats from natural disasters and non-state actors, preservation of the maritime environment and resources, and promotion of responsible maritime connectivity. In an endorsement of India’s cooperative approach, its presidential statement was unanimously adopted by the UNSC members. More importantly, for the first time ever, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) was recognised at the UNSC in the context of maritime security. New Delhi can take credit for this as it was the efforts of its diplomats that resulted in all the powers coming on board.





Monday’s debate, which saw the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, among others, was the first time that the UNSC has discussed maritime security as an exclusive agenda item at such a high-level open debate. India did well to highlight the issue. The country has suffered repeatedly on account of insecurity on the high seas. Piracy along major trade routes has affected India’s trade significantly. Vessels with Indian personnel or commodities headed for markets in India or abroad have been hijacked. Piracy has also increased insurance premiums, making trade more expensive. India’s security has been undermined by terrorists who enter the country via the seas, as was the case with the November 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai.





India holds the presidency of the UNSC for a brief one-month period. It should ensure that it is positive and productive. The US, with the world’s strongest navy and being an immense trading nation, has not ratified UNCLOS, though it recognises it as customary international law and expects other powers to abide by it. As New Delhi seeks to show the world what it can expect from India if it were to sit permanently at the security high table, it must make efforts to get the US to ratify UNCLOS. That, and the five principles that India has enunciated, will help draw a firm framework for a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Agencies





