



The updated version of supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos-ER’ was test fired off Odisha coast on Tuesday. The missile which has an unconfirmed target range of 800 kilometres was test fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of Chandipur in Balasore early this morning.





The missile flew for around 150 km with an indigenous cruise engine. More tests would be conducted in near future.

The missile, which is a medium-range supersonic missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land-based platforms.





BrahMos is considered to be the fastest supersonic missile in the world that can achieve a speed 2.8 times the speed of sound and can hit targets with deadly precision.



