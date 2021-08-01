



Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has asserted that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a warning to all the various top boards for allowing their former players to participate in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL). The first edition of KPL is set to begin on 6th August 2021.





Few foreign players like Tillakaratne Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, and other England stars were the first ones to have been drafted by the six participating teams in the tournament. Latif tweeted that the Indian board has warned these players and stated that they will not be allowed entry in India and barred from even doing commentary and other related stuff in near future.





The former wicketkeeper-batter tweet read, “The @BCCI is warning cricket boards that if their former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, Monty Panesar & several others have been selected in KPL,” tweeted Rashid Latif on Friday.

Tillakaratne Dilshan is available for the whole season of KPL





With Latif claiming that the players participating in the KPL will not be allowed entry in India, naturally, tension was built around with the owners of the six franchises. Muzaffarabad Tigers owner, Arshad Khan Tanoli, has claimed their star player Dilshan will play all the matches in the inaugural edition of the competition.





“Dilshan’s participation is a slap in the face of BCCI and India. I have talked to Dilshan and he is excited to participate in KPL. He has already applied for a Pakistan visa. We welcome Dilshan on behalf of all Pakistan and Kashmiri fans,” said Tanoli.





On the other hand, the former South Africa opening batter Gibbs is optimistic about playing in the KPL and has slammed BCCI for bringing a political angle in place. It’s a known fact that Pakistan and India are not on good terms due to constant political tensions. Gibbs feels the warning from the BCCI was unnecessary.





“Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me from playing in the KPL. Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any cricket-related work. Ludicrous,” Gibbs tweeted.







