Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has asserted that the Board of Control
for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a warning to all the various top boards
for allowing their former players to participate in the Kashmir Premier League
(KPL). The first edition of KPL is set to begin on 6th August 2021.
Few foreign players like Tillakaratne Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, and other
England stars were the first ones to have been drafted by the six
participating teams in the tournament. Latif tweeted that the Indian board has
warned these players and stated that they will not be allowed entry in India
and barred from even doing commentary and other related stuff in near future.
The former wicketkeeper-batter tweet read, “The @BCCI is warning cricket
boards that if their former players took part in Kashmir Premier League, they
won’t be allowed entry in India or allowed to work in Indian cricket at any
level or in any capacity. Gibbs, Dilshan, Monty Panesar & several others
have been selected in KPL,” tweeted Rashid Latif on Friday.
Tillakaratne Dilshan is available for the whole season of KPL
With Latif claiming that the players participating in the KPL will not be
allowed entry in India, naturally, tension was built around with the owners of
the six franchises. Muzaffarabad Tigers owner, Arshad Khan Tanoli, has claimed
their star player Dilshan will play all the matches in the inaugural edition
of the competition.
“Dilshan’s participation is a slap in the face of BCCI and India. I have
talked to Dilshan and he is excited to participate in KPL. He has already
applied for a Pakistan visa. We welcome Dilshan on behalf of all Pakistan and
Kashmiri fans,” said Tanoli.
On the other hand, the former South Africa opening batter Gibbs is optimistic
about playing in the KPL and has slammed BCCI for bringing a political angle
in place. It’s a known fact that Pakistan and India are not on good terms due
to constant political tensions. Gibbs feels the warning from the BCCI was
unnecessary.
“Completely unnecessary of the @BCCI to bring their political agenda with
Pakistan into the equation and trying to prevent me from playing in the KPL.
Also threatening me saying they won’t allow me entry into India for any
cricket-related work. Ludicrous,” Gibbs tweeted.
No comments:
Post a Comment