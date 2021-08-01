



India Air Force (IAF) Chief RKS Bhadauria on Saturday embarked on an official goodwill visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria embarked on an official goodwill visit to UAE," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.





Bhadauria will be visiting the Arab nation at the invitation from Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi Cdr UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF & AD).





"Indian Air Force and UAE AF & AD have had significant professional interactions in the past few years and this visit will further strengthen the defence cooperation and Air Force level exchanges, as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides," the ministry said.







