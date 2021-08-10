



Indian Navy guided missile stealth frigate INS Trikand has arrived in Doha





Indian Navy guided missile stealth frigate, INS Trikand has arrived in Doha for the 2nd edition of the bilateral maritime exercise, Za’ir Al Bahr (Roar of the Sea), being conducted from August 09 to 14 between the Indian Navy and Qatar Amiri Naval Forces.





The ship was received by the representatives from the Qatar Amiri Navy with ceremonial band, Indian embassy said in a statement on Monday.





Za’ir Al Bahr 2021 would strengthen co-operation and enhance interoperability between the two navies. The exercise will include three days of Harbour Phase and Two days Sea Phase. The activities during the Harbour Phase will include cross deck visits, professional interactions between the specialists and official visits. The Sea Phase will include a tactical maritime exercise involving the domains of Surface Action, Air Direction, Air Defence, Maritime Surveillance and Interdiction Operations between Qatar Amiri Naval Ships, Qatar Amiri aircraft and Indian Naval ship, Trikand.





INS Trikand, commanded by Captain Harish Bahuguna, is one of the frontline frigates of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors. The ship is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet and is under the Operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, based at Mumbai.





The Qatar Amiri Naval Forces participating in this exercise include the two Anti-Ship Missile equipped Barzan Class Fast Attack Craft and Damsah class Fast Attack Craft along with AW-139 helicopter and Rafale Fighter Aircraft from the Qatar Amiri Air Force.





India and Qatar co-operation in diverse sectors has been steadily growing in an excellent framework provided by historically close ties and regular and substantive engagement, including at the highest levels of the two governments. The second edition of the bilateral maritime exercise between the two navies would further strengthen the robust defence co-operation between the two countries, the statement added.







