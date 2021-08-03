



Volgograd: Indian soldiers have arrived in Russia for the Indra-2021 drills in the Volgograd Region, the Indian Army informed on Monday.





The contingent received a warm welcome from the Russian Military Band upon arrival.





"Exercise INDRA2021: Indian Army contingent participating in Exercise INDRA2021 from 01 to 13 Aug 2021 arrived at Volgograd, Russia. The contingent was given a warm welcome by Russian Military Band," Indian Army tweeted.





A spokesperson for the Russia Southern Military District (SMD) announced the arrival of the Indian contingent. "At the Gumrak airport, Volgograd, a group of 250 soldiers of the Indian armed forces arrived to take part in the Indra-2021 international exercise," SMD spokesperson Vadim Astafyev said.





Upon arrival, the Indian soldiers headed to the field camp located at the SMD Prudboy ground in the Volgograd Region, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.





Indra-2021 will run from August 1-13 and involve 250 soldiers from motor-rifle, tank, and artillery divisions. The exercise will also involve Russian intelligence troops, as well as 250 Indian soldiers.





More than 100 units of military hardware will be used in the drills with a focus on counterterrorism.







