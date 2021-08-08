



New Delhi: After a year and a half of the dispute between India and China, there are some positive signs. China has reportedly returned to an old position after an engagement took place in the Gogra area of eastern Ladakh. Temporary construction and related infrastructure established by the two countries have also been destroyed.





A statement in this regard has been issued by the Indian Army. The Army said that after the Corps Commander level talks, it was agreed by the two countries that the Jawans deployed in a systematic and organized manner from PP-17 point in eastern Ladakh would be recalled. At the same time, the temporary structures built there will also be destroyed, and the two countries will be in the same position as they were before the standoff. The Army informed that the process of engagement has started from 4th-05th August 2021 following the agreement between the two countries and both the forces are at their permanent base.





It has also been informed by the Indian Army that under the agreement, the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the region will be closely monitored and respected by both sides. The Army expressed satisfaction that another border dispute with the engagement will be resolved and under the agreement, both sides have expressed their commitment to resolve the remaining issues including the western region's LAC.



