



The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) was India's pride and a shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.





The project, that was originally approved by the NDA government, has made significant progress in the recent past despite COVID-19.





Commissioning of the IAC next year would be a befitting tribute to 75 years of India's Independence. The combat capability, reach and versatility of the aircraft carrier would add formidable capabilities in the defence of the country and help secure India's interests in the maritime domain, Mr. Singh said.

IAC 'Vikrant' completed its maiden sea voyage on August 5th, for which it sailed on 4th August from Kochi.



IAC ‘Vikrant’ completed its maiden sea voyage on August 5th, for which it sailed on 4th August from Kochi. pic.twitter.com/68VivyaWmz — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2021

Referring to his visit to Karwar to review Project Seabird which would be the largest Naval Base of the Indian Navy in future, Mr. Singh said it would provide the facilities and infrastructure to support the Navy's operations in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond. The government was committed to a strong Navy and these two projects were examples of the unwavering focus.





“Our impetus on modernisation, harnessing India's indigenous industry and know-how is a key priority. That 42 of the 44 warships on order are being built at Indian shipyards is a testimony to this. The IAC boasts of nearly 75% indigenous content, from design, to steel used in construction, to key weapons and sensors. Indigenous development of niche manufacturing technologies is set to gain impetus.”





These measures would help enhance the Navy's operational reach and prowess to protect India's maritime interests. The Navy remained poised and combat ready to tackle any challenge. Its proactive forward deployment during the Galwan standoff signalled “our intent that we seek peace but are ready for any eventuality”.



