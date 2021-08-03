



Earlier, the NIA had announced a reward of ₹10 lakh on the accused persons who were seen in CCTV footage that was taken outside the area of the Israel Embassy





In a major development in the Israel Embassy Blast case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation and has re-registered the case. The case is pertaining to the 'low-intensity' bomb blast outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi in January this year. Earlier, Delhi Police Special Cell was investigating the case.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of ₹10 lakh on the accused persons who were seen in the CCTV footage that was taken from outside the area of the Israeli Embassy. Two men were seen in that footage. Special cell sources said that they will interrogate these four about these two men.





In June, the Delhi Police Special Cell in a joint operation of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Kargil Police had arrested four students from Kargil. These students were arrested for allegedly hatching a terror conspiracy that reportedly led to a bomb blast outside Israel's Embassy in Delhi. However, all four were released on bail by the Patiala House Court.





The court, while granting bail, directed the accused persons to drop a pin on Google Maps in order to share their location with the investigation officials. The Delhi Police had opposed the bail application arguing that it was a conspiracy hatched by Islamic Outfits and their operators who wanted to target western and Israeli establishments in India.





However, the court said that none of the accused had posted anything against India.





Israel Embassy Blast Case





An explosion was reported near the Israel Embassy at the APJ Abdul Kalam Marg on January 29, 2021. As per the fire department, the explosion was reported around 5:05 PM. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from the Israeli Embassy. Forensic teams had suspected the use of 'black powder'. As per the Prasar Bharti News Service, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found hidden near the pavement.





While no injuries were reported due to the blast, the windows of few cars in the vicinity were shattered due to the impact. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report on the incident while the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had also taken stock of the situation and enhanced security measures were put in place. The exact location of the blast was outside Jindal House, few metres away from Israeli Embassy. Three cars were damaged. The IED which caused the blast was allegedly found in a flower pot on the road divider near Jindal House.







