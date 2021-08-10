National flag made by women artisans from Srinagar





The women artisans from Khanmoh area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir are busy these days making the Indian tricolour ahead of Independence Day.





In order to earn a livelihood, these skilled women are also stitching special Rakhis for army Jawans.





"We are making flags and Rakhis for the upcoming Independence Day. It is an honour for us," an artisan said, while expressing her happiness with this one-of-its-kind craft skill.





Heena Bhat, vice chairperson of J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) said these women making hand-made tricolour flags and various other things for earning a livelihood is very interesting.





"Empowering women will empower our country. When women thrive, the world thrives," Heena Bhat said.





"These women artisans are also being offered various schemes to redress their financial issues," said Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir.





"We are organising societies so that we can give them artisan credit facilities and a working capital," Mahmood Ahmad Shah added.





Meanwhile, for the first time, the famous clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar was illuminated with the Indian national flag on the night of August 7, ahead of Independence Day.





Taking to Twitter, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu shared a photograph of the clock tower that was lit up by the district administration for the first time.





"We have illuminated the Clock Tower (‘Ghanta Ghar’) at Lal Chowk in colours of the Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. New clocks fitted," he tweeted.







