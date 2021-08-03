



Three new terrorists, Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah, are also on the list





Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar released a list of top 10 terrorists that are on target by the Jammu and Kashmir police.





It includes seven old terrorists namely -- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani and Ashraf Molvi while three new terrorists include Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah.

