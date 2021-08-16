



Flags off 700 MWe Reactor End-Shields to NPCIL ahead of schedule





India’s nuclear power program, 700 MWe Reactor End-Shields, NPCIL, Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors, PHWR, Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana, GHAVP, Anil V. Parab, Senior Vice President and Head, L&T Heavy Engineering, Aatmanirbhar Bharat





The heavy engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro, flagged-off the Second End-Shield for NPCIL’s indigenously designed 700 MWe Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to be set up at Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) in Fatehabad district of Haryana. The flag-off ceremony took place at L&T’s Hazira Manufacturing Complex in the presence of dignitaries from NPCIL and L&T.





These end shields form a crucial part of the pressurized heavy water nuclear power reactors (PHWRs) used to prevent the direct radiation field that comes from the reactor’s core region. The manufacturing of End-Shields (9m in diameter weighing at 140 MT) involves Critical machining, Bi-Junction welding with stringent distortion control technology.





Anil V. Parab, Senior Vice President and Head, L&T Heavy Engineering said “We thank NPCIL for entrusting L&T with the opportunity to be part of India’s nuclear power program since its inception. We are proud of delivering these critical equipment three months ahead of contractual delivery despite Covid-19 pandemic. L&T is fully committed to Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” to dispatch 12 Steam Generators awarded to us under the 10x700 MWe PHWR Fleet program, well ahead of its schedule.”





L&T Heavy Engineering dispatched the first 700 MWe Steam Generator for the GHAVP nuclear power project in March 2021, creating a new global benchmark in the nuclear manufacturing industry by producing the complex equipment in 36 months.





L&T Heavy Engineering supplies high technology reactors and systems to global companies in Refinery, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Fertilizer & Nuclear Power industries.







