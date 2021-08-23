



Drawing parallels with Afghanistan, Mehbooba had on Saturday reportedly said that just like the United States was forced to hold talks with the Taliban, a time would come when the Indian government would "bend on their knees" and ask the Kashmiris what they want.





Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday lashed out at the Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti for warning New Delhi against testing the patience of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.





Stating that the United States had been forced to pack their bags and leave, the former J&K Chief Minister had said that the Narendra Modi government should take lessons from the Taliban take over of Kabul.





Reiterating her demand for restarting the dialogue with Pakistan and stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba had said that the Centre should act before people lose their patience and it is too late.





Reacting strongly to Mehbooba's remarks, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij posted on Twitter in Hindi which when translated read, "Innocent Mehbooba Mufti. You do not even know that America was sitting in another country, Afghanistan, We are sitting in our own country. No one can even think of getting us out of here. If you have so much love for Pakistan, then go there, the happiness you are enjoying here is far away there."





Even on Saturday, the PDP chief had received flak for her statements.





Stating that Mehboona had a habit of making remarks that are not in interests of the nation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir has always and will always remain a part of India.





Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina too accused Mehbooba of indulging in sedition and termed her as a traitor.







