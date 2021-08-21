



Taliban fighters tortured and killed members of an ethnic minority (Hazaras) in Afghanistan after recently overrunning their village, Amnesty International said.





In early July, the Taliban tortured and murdered nine Hazara men in Afghanistan, looting their homes in Ghazni province, according to human rights organisation Amnesty International.





Three of the nine guys were tortured to death, according to eyewitnesses, including one who was strangled with a scarf and had his muscles cut off.





According to eyewitnesses, Taliban terrorists broke a 45-year-old man's wrists and legs, shot him, and ripped his hair out.





The Hazara ethnic group, which mostly practises Shia Islam, is Afghanistan's third biggest ethnic group.





According to the BBC, it has long been subjected to prejudice and persecution in predominately Sunni Afghanistan and Pakistan.





According to the report, "on-the-ground researchers spoke to eyewitnesses who gave harrowing accounts of the killings, which took place between 4-6 July in the village of Mundarakht, Malistan district."





"The cold-blooded brutality of these killings is a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring. These targeted killings are proof that ethnic and religious minorities remain at particular risk under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, "Amnesty's secretary-general Agnès Callamard said.





Amnesty International encouraged the United Nations to "pass an emergency resolution demanding that the Taliban uphold international human rights law and protect the safety of all Afghans, regardless of ethnicity or religious beliefs."





Before being toppled by a US-led coalition in 2001, the Taliban were notorious for their harsh rule of Afghanistan, which denied women and ethnic minorities their rights.







