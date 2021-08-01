A Pakistan embassy staffer was reportedly attacked with a pistol in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on Friday. Reports suggest that the embassy staffer was inside his car when he was attacked.





It is not known at present whether the person was injured or harmed in any manner.





Pakistan's embassy in Kabul said all their staff are safe.

Pakistan Embassy staff attacked in Afghanistan's Jalalabad,

@PakinJalalabad — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) July 30, 2021

"Our Consul General in Jalalabad has confirmed that all of our staff members are safe," the embassy said.





Some reports in Pakistan meanwhile suggested that the IS has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan embassy staff in Jalalabad.



