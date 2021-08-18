



Fawad Chaudhry said as part of the outreach, Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks over telephone with the Turkish president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) on Monday while Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a call from his US counterpart Antony Blinken.





The minister said that Pakistan was pleased that Afghanistan was spared of bloodshed or civil war and the transfer of power was taking place peacefully.





Pakistan is in touch with other countries and would decide on the recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan on the basis of a regional decision, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday.





Addressing a press conference here after a Cabinet meeting, he said that Pakistan would not take a unilateral decision about the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban.





"We are in touch with our friends, both in (this) region and internationally, and we will decide accordingly," Chaudhry said.





He said that the Cabinet discussed in detail the evolving situation in the war-ravaged neighbouring country.





He said Pakistan had always supported an inclusive government for Afghanistan and also had told Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, who has fled Kabul, that he would not be able to rule without the support of all groups.





"We are pleased and satisfied that the change in Afghanistan neither caused any bloodshed nor triggered a war, which is satisfactory," he added.







