New Delhi: After the Taliban takeover, Pakistan has started relocating its terrorist camps active against India to the eastern and southern parts of Afghanistan. As per exclusive details accessed by Zee Media, Pakistan has shifted many camps of Lashkar (LeT) to the eastern area of ​​Afghanistan, while the camps of Jaish (JeM) have shifted to the southern part of Afghanistan.





"The Pak's ISI operatives are playing a key role in running LeT /JeM terror networks and coordinating with Taliban- Haqqani network," said a highly placed source deputed in the central security establishment.





The biggest reason behind shifting terror camps from Pakistan to Afghanistan is that Pakistan wants to avoid possible action of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





JeM has been deploying senior commanders and trained cadres for Taliban operations in Afghanistan. Regular refreshing training courses are being organised at JeM Markaz, particularly in Peshawar, for sending them to Afghanistan.





Some of the Taliban shadow commanders are associated with JeM.





“JeM shares symbolic relation and sustained operational synergy with Afghan Taliban. JeM has also been regularly providing trained cadres to assist the Taliban," said the source.





The arms that have fallen into the Taliban’s hands are being diverted to JeM and LeT. ISI is conspiring to target Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.





As per the latest intelligence input, the presence of terrorists at launch pads near LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is increasing. Terrorists are trying to infiltrate through the international border adjacent to Jammu so that region can be targeted.





Since January 2021, a total of 92 terrorists including 12 foreign terrorists have been killed by security forces in Kashmir.





Pakistan is trying to create the narrative that the Taliban have changed.







