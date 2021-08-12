



2. Provide airport infrastructure through Airports Authority of India and the private operators.





3. Promotion of private investments in existing and new airports through the PPP route





4. Provide an efficient Air Navigation System.





5. Through Air Bubble Arrangements, efforts have been made to ensure fair and equitable treatment to our carriers in the international sector.





6. Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reduced to 5% from 18% for domestic Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.





7. A conducive aircraft leasing and financing environment has been enabled.





8. Route rationalization in the Indian airspace in coordination with Indian Air Force for efficient airspace management, shorter routes and lower fuel consumption.



