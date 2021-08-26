



KUBINKA: Rosoboronexport has received a request for proposal in the context of the P75(i) project for the supply of submarines to the Indian Navy, the press service of the Russian arms export agency told TASS at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.





"In accordance with the official release of the Indian side, a tender for the construction of six Project 75(i) submarines with the air-independent propulsion (AIP) plant was announced on July 20, 2021. The tender is held in the Strategic Partnership format. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Larsen & Toubro participate in it as strategic partners from the Indian side. Rosoboronexport has received the relevant requests for proposal from these companies, which are now considered," the press service said.





According to local media reports, the total project cost is estimated at about $7 bln. Foreign manufacturers will collaborate with Indian partners within the framework of the Make in India Program and on technology transfer conditions.





The International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 is being held from August 22 to 28 in Kubinka, Moscow Region.







