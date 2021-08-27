



KUBINKA: Rosoboronexport (part of the ROSTEC state corporation) is holding consultations with New Delhi on upgrading India’s T-90S Bhishma MBTs, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian arms export agency Alexander Mikheyev told TASS on Friday at the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum.





"Consultations are underway on the upgrade of [the Indian army's Т-90S Bhishma] tanks," he said.





A number of modernized systems for the Indian T-90S tanks have undergone preliminary trials, the CEO noted. "Preliminary trials of several modernized systems installed on the Indian-provided tanks, have been carried out. Right now, we are moving toward the final tests, following which a decision will be made on installing the modernized systems on the tanks," he specified.





Rosoboronexport is ready to look into the supply of the modernized T-90MS tanks to India, Mikheyev said. "The Indian side has not applied to Rosoboronexport for deliveries of T-90MS tanks, however, we confirm our readiness to consider any request if we receive one," he noted.







