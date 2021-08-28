

MOSCOW: The construction of Project 885 Yasen-class multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines will be continued in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on the sidelines of the second stage of the congress of the United Russia ruling party on Tuesday.







"Yes, of course, they will be built, we cannot do without them," the vice-premier said, replying to the corresponding question.





Project 885 ‘Yasen’ and Project 885M ‘Yasen-M’ nuclear-powered submarines have been developed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Design Bureau of Machine-Building. Currently, seven such submarines are at various stages of their construction at the Sevmash Shipyard in north-western Russia. The Project 885M lead nuclear-powered submarine Kazan was delivered to the Russian Navy on May 7.





Project 885/885M submarines are armed with Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missiles as their basic strike weapons.







