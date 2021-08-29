



Afghanistan's acting President Amrullah Saleh said on Friday stated that the Taliban denying link with the Islamic State (IS) is similar to Pakistan's denial on Quetta Shura. He further added that the Taliban have learnt it from their master Pakistan to deny their links with IS.





"Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network particularly the ones operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to the denial of Pakistan on Quetta Shura. Talibs hv learned very well from the master. #Kabul," Saleh said in a tweet.

Nearly 150 people were reported wounded in the suicide bombing at an entrance to the airport where a large crowd of people were waiting for a chance to be airlifted from the country now under the Taliban.





It should be noted that, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the twin blasts.





At least 12 US military personnel died in the attack and 15 were injured, according to US General Kenneth McKenzie, who attributed the attack to the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) terror organisation.





The airport is under the control of the US military, which is facilitating the evacuation of US citizens and others wanting to leave the country.





There was also another explosion at a hotel near the airport.







