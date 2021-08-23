



Kabul: A week after seizing the control of Kabul, the Taliban on Sunday said that it will be soon announcing the formation of a new government in Afghanistan as the countries continue to evacuate their citizens from the war-torn in an attempt to secure their people.





Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that talks on the formation of a new government with Afghan political leaders are underway and that a new government will be announced in the near future, reported Tolo News.





"Our political officials met with leaders here in Kabul, their views are important, discussions are moving, InshaAllah, there is hope for an announcement on the government soon," said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban.





Earlier, Taliban co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday to initiate a formal discussion with Afghan political leaders on setting up a government, a senior leader of the group, which has taken control over Afghanistan said.





Taliban on Saturday met a number of politicians including former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR).

The discussions were focused on the overall political situation including the formation of an inclusive government, reported Tolo News.





Abdullah Abdullah, in a Facebook post, confirmed the meeting with the Taliban leaders, saying that discussions were focused on the political process and the formation of an inclusive government.





Some Afghan political leaders, however, criticised the way the talks are taking place, saying that the political process should be inclusive, reported Tolo News.





"I don't see this game as a good one because it looks like a game of individuals, everyone tries to promote himself and does not show respect for the Afghans," said Sayed Eshaq Gailani, the head of the Nahzat-e-Hambastagi Afghanistan party.





In the meantime, Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh, said that the next government will not be accepted if it is not inclusive, reported Tolo News.





"The war has not ended, we have a long way to go, we will test them (the Taliban), we will emerge again ... either to resolve it through an inclusive government or war," Noor said.





The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.





Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation in afraid of their atrocities.





Afghans have flocked to the Kabul airport in order to flee the Taliban.





Terrorists on the streets of Kabul are reportedly preventing people from entering the airport using force. The situation continues to deteriorate at the airport and around its perimeter, which is under Taliban control.





When the Taliban gained power in 1996, they started conducting barbaric acts, violence, violating human rights and suppressing women and acted like a terror group in the region in the name of Sharia laws. They were only recognised by Pakistan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.







