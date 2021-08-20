



"There’re some countries who undermine or subvert our collective resolve to fight terrorism. This cannot be allowed," said Jaishankar





For the first time since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's terror worries on Thursday, identifying particular groups in another first.





He said that the world must never compromise with the evil of terrorism.





Dr S Jaishankar was addressing the high-level UN Security Council briefing on threats to international peace and security by terrorist acts.

#WATCH | "...Whether it's in Afghanistan or against India, LeT & JeM continue to operate with both impunity & encouragement.. This Council must not take a selective view of the problems we face..." EAM S Jaishankar ta UNSC briefing pic.twitter.com/n56EhB3lQu — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

Let us always remember that what is true of Covid is even more true of terrorism: none of us are safe until all of us are safe: EAM S Jaishankar at UNSC Briefing on Threats to international peace & security caused by terrorist acts pic.twitter.com/7gerkVP4Rd — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

"There is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivations; terrorism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group; we must never be afraid to call out double standards; those who extend state hospitality to entities with the blood of innocent people on their hands," Jaishankar said at the UNSC.





"Whether in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate with impunity and encouragement," he said. "What is true of COVID-19 is true of terrorism. No one is safe until all of us are safe... (But) some countries undermine our collective resolve," Jaishankar said.





"When we see state hospitality being extended to those with blood of innocents on their hands, we must call out the doublespeak," he added.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will return to India on Friday and not travel onwards to Mexico, Panama and Guyana in view of the developments in Afghanistan, sources said.





India on Tuesday rushed back home its ambassador, Rudrendra Tandon, and staff from the embassy in Kabul in a military transport aircraft following escalating tension, fear, and uncertainty gripping the Afghan capital after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital on Sunday.







