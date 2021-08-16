



The Twitter handle of Afghanistan Embassy in India has been hacked, the press secretory Abdulhaq Azad has said





Press secretary for Afghanistan Embassy in India Abdulhaq Azad has said the Twitter handle of the embassy seems to have been hacked. He tweeted, "I have lost access to Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent screen shot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access. Seems it is hacked."





A tweet heavily criticising Ashraf Ghani - who stepped down from the post of the President and fled the country as the Taliban took control, was posted from the embassy handle.





"Unusual activity detected on the Twitter account of Afghan Embassy," sources within the embassy told news agency ANI on recent tweets which were later deleted.





The Taliban made their way into Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, early on Sunday. As the Taliban closed in on Kabul on Sunday, President Ashraf Ghani flew out of the country, stepping down from his post.





Senior US military officials said Kabul International Airport has been closed to commercial flights as military evacuations continue in the city, reported The Associated Press.







