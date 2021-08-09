



Two police were killed and at least six other local people have been injured in a blast that took place in Serena Hotel in Quetta on Sunday evening.





The explosion took place at Zarghoon Road, near the University Chowk in the area. These bombs were placed on a motorcycle, near a police van, as per the initial police reports. It is believed that the target was the police van which was reportedly transporting 15 policemen





Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of Pakistan People's Party, was also reportedly staying in the same hotel, as per local media. "Condemn the bomb blast in Quetta. The government must stop appeasing terrorists and implement the National Action Plan," he tweeted.





Whether or not Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in the hotel at the time has not been made clear yet.





Emergency services such as police officials and ambulances have rushed to the spot of the explosion to help the injured.





All injured people have been taken to the nearby Civil Hospital, Deputy Inspector General Quetta informed local media. An emergency has been declared in all nearby hospitals as several casualties are being recorded.





Several windows of the nearby buildings were also shattered due to the explosion.





As of now, no group or individual has claimed this explosion.





An investigation has been launched into the attack.







