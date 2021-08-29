



As per the initial reports, no civilians were hurt in these drone attacks that took place in the early hours of Saturday





A few days after the ISIS-K launched a bloody attack in the nearby areas of Kabul airport in Afghanistan, the US claims it has successfully killed two 'high profile' ISIS targets.





"They were ISIS-K planners and facilitators. That's enough reason there alone," said spokesman John Kirby. "The fact that two of these individuals are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that’s a good thing."





A day after members of ISIS-K carried out bombings near the Kabul airport, killing at least 160 people and injuring several others, the US forces claimed they had carried out a successful drone strike.





This strike, the US officials claim, was planned against an alleged ISIS-K 'planner' near the Nangarhar Province in Afghanistan. The officials have stated that the strike was successful and the alleged planner was travelling with an 'associate' when he was targeted by the US forces.





However, the US officials have announced that they will not be releasing the names of the ISIS targets who have been killed in these strikes.





The announcement was made in a Pentagon briefing in which Major General William "Hank" Taylor confirmed that the strikes have been successful.





"We will have the ability to protect our selves. We continue to evacuate people," Taylor added.





Meanwhile, John Kirby also clarified that this mission was carried out solely by the US forces and no information was shared with Taliban. He also assured that the evacuation mission will continue till the end of the month despite the threat that the US troops face in Afghanistan right now.





"We are going to complete this mission by the end of this month we have said that, there is no change on the time line," he said. "Threats are real and dynamic, and we are monitoring them literally on real time."





Kirby also clarified that even though the Taliban have checkpoints around the airport, "they are not at the airport or manning the gates".







