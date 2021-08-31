



Beheshta Arghand's interview on August 17 was the first ever interview with a Taliban representative sitting across a woman presenter on live TV. (Photo: Tolo News)





Twenty-four-year-old Beheshta Arghand has earned praises from all quarters after she interviewed a senior Taliban representative on TV for Tolo News. This was the first time a Taliban representative was interviewed sitting across a woman presenter on live TV.





Days later, she interviewed Malala Yousafzai - making it the first-ever interview of Yousafzai with an Afghan channel.





Beheshta Arghand was at the peak of her career as a journalist. She dreamt of becoming a journalist when she was in Class 9. But now, she has fled Afghanistan - citing dangers faced by journalists and citizens since the Taliban took over.





In an interview with CNN, she said, "I left the country because, like millions of people, I fear the Taliban."





However, she also said, "If the Taliban do what they said -- what they promised -- and the situation becomes better, and I know I am safe and there is no threat for me, I will go back to my country and I will work for my country. For my people."





Owner of Tolo News, Saad Mohseni, called Beheshta Arghand's situation a reflection of what is happening in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.





"Almost all our well-known reporters and journalists have left. We have been working like crazy to replace them with new people. We have the twin challenge of getting people out [because they feel unsafe] and keeping the operation going," Mohseni told CNN.





Speaking on her ground breaking interview with the Taliban representative on August 17, she said the interview was difficult, "but I did it for Afghan women".





She said she told the Taliban members, "We want our rights. We want to work. We want — we must —be in society. This is our right."





"If we stay in our houses or don't go to our offices, they will say the ladies don't want to work," she said.





Reports of attacks, harassment of journalists have emerged in Afghanistan under the rule of the Taliban despite the insurgent group's promise of a free press.





Even though the Taliban is trying to create a moderate image, local journalists are reporting instances of pressure on the media and attempts to intimidate journalists.



