



Over 100 People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers had crossed the border at Uttarakhand’s Barahoti on 30 August, according to security officials quoted in a report by the Economic Times.





The PLA soldiers had damaged some infrastructure, including a bridge, after which they had retreated.





This breach comes amid the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, which reportedly has been progressing well.





Over 100 soldiers and 55 horses crossed the Tun Jun La Pass, and crossed over 5 km of Indian territory, Economic Times reported quoting security officials.





Barahoti was the first place that saw trans border intrusions by the Chinese in 1954, which after expansion led to the 1962 war.





The breach happened in a demilitarised zone, which concerned Indian authorities. However, it did not result in a face-off as PLA soldiers returned after staying for around three hours.





Government officials also confirmed that Chinese soldiers and military horses had come to the grazing ground near Barahoti.





After locals reported the transgression, patrol teams from ITBP and Army were sent to verify. However, the area was vacated before the patrol reached the area.





The Barahoti ridge is connected to Joshimath where Indian Army and ITBP have camps to counter any PLA operations, while ITBP monitors the nearly 350 km border in Uttarakhand, part of the Line of Actual Control.





Officials acknowledged that activities of PLA troops have increased in the region over the last few months.





Another official was quoted as saying, "Earlier also several attempts were made by PLA to infiltrate the Barahoti area. Additional troops have been deployed in the central sector now," Economic Times reported.





Meanwhile, activity at the Chinese air base near Barahoti has also been flagged by Intelligence agencies.







