

New Delhi: A major infiltration bid was foiled as the Indian Army on Thursday gunned down three Pakistani terrorists in the Rampur sector near Uri on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, the terrorists had recently crossed over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into the Indian side. The identity of those terrorists shows that one among them is Pakistani. Details of other terrorists are yet to follow.

The Indian Army has recovered 5 AK-47s, 8 pistols, and 70 hand grenades from terrorists killed in operation. This year 97 pistols were recovered in Kashmir.





"In the early hours today, a movement was observed in Hathlanga forest, Rampur sector. In a brief operation, the attempt was eliminated, with neutralization of 3 terrorists. A similar attempt was made on (September) 18, which was foiled," General DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander told media.





"On 18th of September night in Uri sector, there was an attempt to infiltrate, there were six militants, 04 were sneaking in two were in the back. It's a dense forest we had a brief firefight and it seems they have been thrown back to that side. As of now, the operation has been seized,"





The Indian Army had recently foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the LoC in the Uri sector.





"We all are well aware this year Army and Police are on a mission to give a chance to militants to come back to mainstream and surrender. Due to this Pakistan got frustrated to see the development. Pakistan handlers of militant outfits are on fire. They have operated and adopted modes of Operandi to kill unarmed police and Civilian via Pistol. This is a new trend by Pakistan to use Pistol in Kashmir as it is easy to carry out strikes," General DP Pandey said.





Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area, following information about the presence of terrorists there.





Meanwhile, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district.





On Wednesday night, Anayat Ashraf Dar, a recently active terrorist who was earlier an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants, fired at a civilian Jeewer Hameed Bhat, who got seriously injured and was hospitalised.





The police said Anayat also used to threaten other people in and around his village with his illegally acquired weapons.







