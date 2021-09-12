



Army chief General M.M. Naravane on Friday visited the western command headquarters in Haryana’s Panchkula and reviewed the security and operational situation on the India-Pakistan border.





Sources said that at the Chandimandir military station Naravane was briefed by Lt Gen. R.P. Singh, the army commander of the western command, on the theatre’s operational preparedness.





“The army chief addressed officers of the western command during which he exhorted them to serve with pride and in doing so uphold the military ethos and the rich culture of the Indian Army,” a defence ministry media statement said.





During his interaction with the troops deployed in forward areas, Naravane commended them for maintaining a high state of combat readiness despite the Covid restrictions.





“He highlighted the various force modernisation measures being undertaken by the army and also emphasised that soldiers must keep themselves abreast with latest trends in information technology and emerging cyber threats,” the army statement said.





Sources said the defence ministry was concerned about the spike in Pakistani drones flying into Indian territory to drop arms, ammunitions, drugs and money to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.





On Wednesday, Indian Air Force Chief R.K.S. Bhadauria had highlighted drone warfare and the challenges ahead in the wake of an attack at an IAF base in Jammu in July.





Two explosives-laden drones had crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport, injuring two personnel.





Security agencies had suspected the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists.







