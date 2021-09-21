



Uri: Reinforcements have been called in and a large area has been cordoned off





Srinagar: The army on Monday said it was engaged in a major operation in Jammu and Kashmir for the second day in a row following what is believed to be the biggest infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the Line of Control in recent years.





Internet services and mobile phones have been suspended in the Uri sector of north Kashmir since Monday morning.





Officials said an infiltration attempt was detected late Saturday evening, coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the Uri attack in which 19 soldiers were killed after two suicide attackers stormed a military installation on September 18, 2016.





India responded with a surgical strike across the Line of Control that took down several terrorist launch pads.





According to government sources in Delhi, a group of around six infiltrators managed to sneak in from Pakistan. A soldier was injured in firing during the infiltration attempt, they said.





The army said the operation to track down the infiltrators is underway and the exact situation on the ground is still unclear.





This is for the first time when phone services and the internet was suspended in the wake of a cross-border infiltration attempt.





The army said this was the second such bid this year following a ceasefire agreement between the armies of India and Pakistan in February.





The army said since then, no ceasefire violation has been reported and there has been no instigation from Pakistan.





"No ceasefire violation this year. We are prepared for any ceasefire violation. But frankly, there has been no instigation from across the border," said Lt General DP Panday, General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps.





He said, unlike the past, there have been a few infiltration attempts this year and they are looking for the infiltrators in the Uri sector.





"There is an operation which is ongoing for last 24 hours in Uri, in which we felt that there is an infiltration attempt which has been made. We are looking for them. Are they on this side or have they gone back after making attempt, that issue is not been clarified or verified on the ground," said Gen Panday.







