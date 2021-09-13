



Egyptian frigate (Alexandria) and the Indian frigate (INS TABAR) participated in the exercise. Egypt is seeking to strengthen its maritime capabilities in the eastern Mediterranean after disputes with Turkey





CAIRO: Egyptian and Indian naval forces carried out a naval exercise with the participation of the Egyptian frigate (Alexandria) and the Indian frigate (INS TABAR), within the scope of the Northern Fleet’s operations in the Mediterranean.





The training comes, according to a statement by the Egyptian military spokesman, as a continuation of the joint exercises conducted by Egypt’s naval forces with global forces, which aim to enhance the combat capabilities of naval units and their crews and support maritime security and stability in the region.





The training activities began with a pre-sailing conference to coordinate the activities to be implemented, in addition to becoming acquainted with the joint forces of both sides.





The exercises included naval combat activities, including ones to confront atypical maritime threats, analysis of the situation images (surface, air), joint protection exercises for a vital target at sea, transportation exercises, and training on maritime security procedures in the areas of operations in the Mediterranean.





This exercise is the second of its kind conducted by the Indian frigate (INS TABAR) with units of the Egyptian Navy in the Northern Fleet. It supports the joint endeavour to exchange experiences between the Egyptian and Indian navies, and confirms the capabilities of the Egyptian Navy in working and coordinating with global naval forces to secure international navigation and transportation lines and support maritime security efforts in the region.





Egypt is seeking to strengthen its maritime capabilities in the eastern Mediterranean after regional disputes with Turkey against the backdrop of Ankara’s efforts to explore for gas in disputed maritime areas — especially with Greece and Cyprus — which have signed agreements with Egypt to set maritime borders that Turkey rejects.







